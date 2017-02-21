Preliminary Trial Date Set For Accused Killers of Local KKK Leader

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The widow and stepson of a local, self-proclaimed KKK leader, Frank Ancona, had their first day in court Tuesday, for alleged killing Ancona in his sleep.
No pleas were made by the defendants, and they are expected back in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Malissa Ancona, 44, and her son, Paul Jinkerson, 24, allegedly shot and stabbed Ancona in his sleep on February 9.
The couple was facing a divorce. Frank Ancona was the self-proclaimed Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in the Leadwood area.
The mother and stepson are both being held without bond.
