Protestors Gather at Roy Blunt’s Office Over Alleged Trump, Russia Connections

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More than 100 protesters gathered for a lunchtime rally outside of Senator Roy Blunt’s office in Clayton, Tuesday.

The protesters expressed concerns about alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s Administration and Russia. Blunt said last week, he is willing to accept the President’s assertion that there was little to no contact between Trump’s Administration and Russia’s government before or since the election.

“I don’t have reason to believe otherwise, but I think the first thing we ought to look at – is the former president’s allegations that the Russians were involved,” Blunt says. “That they were involved in some way that was inappropriate.”

The protestors called for Missourians to put pressure on congressional leaders and encouraged people to not lose hope.

Blunt wonders if there is anything more to the allegations other than Russia trying to be be involved in the U.S. Elections – just like they did with other elections around Europe.



