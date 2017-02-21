Police to Identify Human Remains Found Near Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Il. (KMOX) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify human remains found near Cahokia over the weekend.
Sheriff Richard Watson says they still haven’t made a positive ID after three days, but he says an autopsy will be conducted next week. The only thing he can say so far is the remains are male – the body is so badly decomposed that age and race can’t be determined.
There was a missing person report filed in January 2016, but it’s too early to say whether the remains belong to that person.
