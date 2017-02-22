Cardinals Fans Will Create Busch Stadium’s Newest Food Item

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 22, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced the launch of the Fan Food Challenge, a fan engagement initiative to give fans a voice on what new food item they would like to see at Busch Stadium for the upcoming season.

“We’re always striving to improve the gameday experience at Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “The Fan Food Challenge is a great way to engage with our fans and determine what kind of concession options our fans want at the ballpark.”

Fans are encouraged to submit a description of their proposed food menu item on Twitter using #CardsFoodie through March 3. After the submission period has ended, chefs from Busch Stadium’s concessionaire, Delaware North Sportservice, will select and prepare five of the food ideas for a fan vote to determine the best new menu item. Voting will run from March 9-12 at cardinals.com/fanchallenge.

“We can’t wait to see what our hungry fans come up with,” said Bryant. “Not only will some lucky fan win a great prize, he or she will also earn bragging rights as an honorary member of the Cardinals culinary team.”

The winning food item will be announced on March 14 and be available for purchase at Busch Stadium throughout the 2017 season. Additionally, the fan who submits the winning menu item, based on fan votes, will win four tickets to Opening Day on Sunday, April 2 vs. the Chicago Cubs.

The winning food item will also be added to the Cardinals Fan Food Guide, available at cardinals.com/food or through the free MLB.com Ballpark app, which the club launched late last year to help fans locate their favorite food and beverages available at Busch Stadium via their computer or mobile device.

For more information about the Fan Food Challenge, visit cardinals.com/fanchallenge.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook