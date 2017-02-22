‘Miracle On Ice’ Creates Most Chilling Moment in Sports Broadcasting, Film History

Two incredible moments. One created by the will of young men, and the other made with paid actors.

February 22, 1980, was when USA defeated USSR in the semi finals of the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. A game that has since been renamed ‘Miracle On Ice.’ And today, is the 37th anniversary of that 4-3 US victory, which led to the Americans defeating Finland in the gold-medal match the next day.

It was named the greatest sports moment of the 20th Century, by the Associated Press, and was of course made into a feature film ‘Miracle’ (2004). Kurt Russell played USA coach Herb Brooks, and his speech before the game against USSR will be forever be replayed as one of the greatest pump-up speeches in film history:



But does this speech bring out more emotions than the final minute of the semi-final game? A game which includes one of the most memorable calls in sports history, when Al Michaels says ‘Do you believe in miracles. Yes!’





