Rep’s ‘Mockingbird’ Is Magnificent

The 50th anniversary season of The Repertory Theater of St. Louis has been nothing short of brilliant. It’s current main stage production of Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” maintains that level of marvelous theatrical achievement. The casting is impeccable. Production design is simple yet evocative. The entire show transports the audience with an elegant sense of purpose and feeling that leaves an unforgettable impression of this work’s timeless story of prejudice, discrimination, family values and the cost of pursuing an unpopular truth.

The story is told through the memory of Jean Louise Finch, (Lenne Klingaman) adult daughter of a local attorney, Atticus Finch (Jonathan Gillard Daly) in the small southern county of Maycomb, Alabama. The year is 1935. A young black farm worker (Terrell Donnell Sledge) is accused of raping a white girl. Finch is appointed to defend him in what most people in and around Maycomb will think is an open & shut case. Atticus doesn’t automatically accept that and soon uncovers the fact that the prosecution’s case is classic racist, biased, uniformed injustice.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” features a cast of children that are arguable the best to ever work at The Rep: Kaylee Ryan, Ronan Ryan ands Charlie Mathis. Whit Reichert as the trail Judge and Alan Knoll as the small-minded father of the accuser are perfect. A chorus of singers weave in and out of the show and their performance and the production’s music are enough to move the most hardened soul.

Make every effort to see The Rep’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It runs through March 5th. It’s enduring and remarkable. It’s the kind of show you’ll always remember.