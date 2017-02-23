‘Hailey’s Law’ Bill Seeks to Enhance Amber Alert System

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives would make sure Amber Alerts are issued faster.
The bill is nicknamed “Hailey’s Law” after Hailey Owens was abducted and killed in 2014. It took more than two hours for the Amber Alert to be issued.
Jim Wood is the father of Craig Wood, who is jailed awaiting trial for the murder.
“We all know if we look at child abductions, that children are usually dead within 45 minutes,” says Wood. “We need to fix this problem and Hailey’s Law will enhance the Amber Alert system that will protect these children.”
If the bill passes, it would also require the Amber Alert Oversight committee to meet once a year to talk about improvements to the system.