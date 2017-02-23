Historic Connection Between St. Louis’ Magnolia Hotel, Leaving Chocolate On Your Pillow

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was the last attempt by actor Cary Grant to entice a ‘lady friend’ to join him for a night cap at the Magnolia Hotel in downtown St. Louis. He would leave a trail of chocolates from the elevator all the way to the pillow on his bed.
It’s not the 1950s anymore, but Magnolia is still attracting patrons from around the country with it’s luxurious experience.
And on Thursday, March 23, it will be the host of the 2017 Food Fight, Presented By: KMOX, Y98 and FEAST Magazine.
A sell-out event in 2016, the Food Fight – Main Event is a foodie’s dream in a lively, competitive atmosphere. Eight locally-renowned chef’s face-off in a “Food Fight” to compete for the title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.”
As the location of the first KMOX broadcast studio in 1926, then called the Mayfair Hotel, it is a natural fit that Food Fight 2017 will take place in the newly renovated property.The event guarantees a night of great food, atmosphere, drink selections and an amazing guest experience.
