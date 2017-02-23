New Finance Center at HSSU Aims to Address Financial Literacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Wells Fargo Finance Education Center was unveiled at Harris Stowe University during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
The center was financed with $250,000 from Wells Fargo and is housed on the second floor of the Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building. It includes a trading floor complete with a ticker, streaming real-time stock market information.
Students will have a chance to practice trade simulations and use software found on Wall Street to create and manage investment portfolios.
“Harris Stowe students will get amazing training to be able to go to Wall Street [or] to any major corporation to be gainfully employed there,” said Harris Stowe State University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack.
Warmack said the Finance Center will also focus on increasing financial literacy in minority communities.
“When we train our students [in financial literacy], it goes out into the community and permeates to insure that financial literacy transforms the work that happens in a minority and underrepresented population,” Warmack said. “And we want to be the hub, that this is an institution that the community can take advantage of this amazing center.”
The Wells Fargo Finance Center will be incorporated into the university’s Anheuser-Busch School of Business curriculum.