Wed. Was Big Day for Illinois Man – Bigger Than He Could Have Anticipated

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Hundreds of volunteers helping to clean up a vandalized University City cemetery Wednesday were amazed when Vice President Mike Pence made an unscheduled visit.

But only one of them was ready to present Pence with a yarmulke that had his name on it.

Marc Daniels is a central Illinois man who drove to University City to be on site for the clean-up of Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, badly vandalized over the weekend.

What he couldn’t have known because it wasn’t scheduled was that Vice President Mike Pence would drop by the cemetery, and Daniels managed a brief face-to-face with the nation’s second-in-command.

MO's people are inspiring the nation w/ their compassion for the Jewish community. Thank you for showing the world what America is all about pic.twitter.com/PWTFLGqqz0 — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 22, 2017

The run-in was especially fortuitous for Daniels because he was able to present the Vice President with a yarmulke — a traditional Jewish skull cap with the words “Trump Pence” stitched on it in both English and Hebrew.

Daniels hopes Pence passes the traditional Jewish head cover, and its message, on to President Donald Trump.

“With the right intention, it can help transform our egotistic, destructive, anti-Semitic, racist attitudes into spirituality,” he says.

Daniels urged Pence to tell the president about the “Weed Out Hate” program he’s come up with, changing “dangerous weeds into a nurturing tree.”

“We can do that literally and figuratively by assembling kids on the White House lawn to root out symbolic weeds of hatred and plant a Trump tree,” he says.

Daniels came up with his initiative after his own visit to concentration camp in Dachau Germany several years ago. The Vice President and his family visited just last week to lay a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

