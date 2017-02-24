Greitens Appoints 2 Former Senators to Tax Committee

Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:44 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two former Missouri senators and the new Department of Revenue director to a committee tasked with recommending changes to Missouri’s tax system.

In a Friday announcement, the governor appointed former Sens. Jason Crowell, of Cape Girardeau, and John Lamping, of St. Louis County, to the newly-created Committee for Simple, Fair, and Low Taxes.

While in the Senate, Crowell and Lamping both fought to roll back tax credits.

Joel Walters will head the committee. Walters is the recently-named director of the Department of Revenue and was a partner at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. The committee vice chairman will be the governor’s policy director, Will Scharf.

Three senators and three members of the House of Representatives have also been appointed.

