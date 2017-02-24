‘Manchester by the Sea’ Producer Going to the Oscars

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Her father David Steward may have created a billion dollar company with World Wide Technology, but Kimberly Steward is going to the Oscars! She produced ‘Manchester by the Sea’ with Casey Afleck which is up for several awards this weekend. Steward was in studio last month talking to KMOX’s Mark Reardon about how she got her start in the industry.

“Publishing to owning a bridal salon when I was ninteen, college to doing set design and working for probably every publications that, you know, has to do with house wares, and just learning various creative backgrounds from the jobs I did,” she says.

She also produced music videos. Her production company financed the movie. ‘Manchester by the Sea’ became a hit at Sundance Film Festival, and a trivia answer for you, there is a scene where Afleck’s character is watching a hockey game on television. The teams playing…the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.