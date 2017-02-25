UFCW Members Reject Holten Meat Co. Offer

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOX) – Union workers at the Holten meat-packing plant in Sauget could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday.
United Food and Commercial Workers local 655 president David Cook says members voted almost unanimously on Saturday morning to reject Holten Meat’s three-year contract offer.
Cook says opposition is largely not to the money involved in the contract proposal, but a lack of seniority benefits and substandard funeral leave.
The UFCW is asking Holten to come back to the bargaining table or face a strike on Tuesday.
Holten officials have not commented on the talks.