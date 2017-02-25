UFCW Members Reject Holten Meat Co. Offer

February 25, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: David Cook, Holten Meat Company, labor union, UFCW Local 655

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOX) – Union workers at the Holten meat-packing plant in Sauget could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday.

United Food and Commercial Workers local 655 president David Cook says members voted almost unanimously on Saturday morning to reject Holten Meat’s three-year contract offer.

Cook says opposition is largely not to the money involved in the contract proposal, but a lack of seniority benefits and substandard funeral leave.

The UFCW is asking Holten to come back to the bargaining table or face a strike on Tuesday.

Holten officials have not commented on the talks.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia