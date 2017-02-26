Cards Get Sunday Win, 7-4

February 26, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: Christian Yelich, Miami Marlins, Spring Training 2017, St. Louis Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP)- Yadier Molina, Aledmys Diaz and Eric Fryer had two hits apiece for St. Louis in a 7-4 win Sunday win against Miami.

Molina and Fryer each drove in two runs.

Miami’s Christian Yelich, who is slated to play for Team USA in the WBC, had two hits and two RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton doubled in in a run for the Marlins, and Dan Straily worked a scoreless inning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia