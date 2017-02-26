Cards Get Sunday Win, 7-4

JUPITER, Fla. (AP)- Yadier Molina, Aledmys Diaz and Eric Fryer had two hits apiece for St. Louis in a 7-4 win Sunday win against Miami.
Molina and Fryer each drove in two runs.
Miami’s Christian Yelich, who is slated to play for Team USA in the WBC, had two hits and two RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton doubled in in a run for the Marlins, and Dan Straily worked a scoreless inning.
