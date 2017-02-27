‘Love Letter to STL’ Travels Worldwide in ‘American Way’ Magazine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis goes worldwide, thanks to a special section in American Way magazine – the one that will go in the seat pocket of every American Airlines flight around the world beginning March 1.
The 23-page article is featured in the “Spotlight” section of the magazine.
Topics of the article include St. Louis neighborhoods, a Joe Buck interview on his favorite things in the city, “and then it just talks to all these innovators and corporate leaders who see a new future for St. Louis.”
Katy Jamboretz with St. Louis Economic Development Partnership calls the piece “stunning” and a “love letter to St. Louis.”
“They say the readership is bigger than the New York Times, bigger than the Wall Street Journal, because you know, you hit on it; it’s a captive audience,” Jamboretz says of the magazine.