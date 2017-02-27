Majority of Mardi Gras Arrests for Underage Drinking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis Police say wind gusts and the cold temperature helped keep crowds in check for Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade and celebration in Soulard.
Major Michael Sack says forty-one of forty-four arrests were for underage drinking.
“Individuals that come down here that are not of age who somehow come across some alcohol, our folks are able to find a number of them and kind of weed them out,” he says.
Sack says the other three arrests were for property damage or disorderly conduct.
Police had twenty-three checkpoints in the Soulard area.