Muslim Effort to Aid Missouri Jewish Cemetery Tops $136,000

Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:42 PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Muslim crowdfunding effort to support a Jewish cemetery in Missouri has raised more than $136,000, and organizers say they will use some of the money for a Philadelphia cemetery where similar vandalism occurred.

The fundraising effort began last week after 154 headstones were tipped over at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. The money raised so far is nearly seven times more than the original goal of $20,000 and will be used to help repair damage and upgrade security.

Also, organizers say some of the money will go to aid Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, where several hundred headstones were knocked over during the weekend.

The fundraising campaign is scheduled to continue another three weeks.

