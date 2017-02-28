Police Search for Suspect in Attempted Pharmacy Robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOX) – Police are asking for help in tracking down a man who attempted to steal prescription drugs from a pharmacy at gunpoint.
St. Louis police say it happened late Monday morning at the St. Louis Hills pharmacy in the 4300 block of Chippewa, when a man jumped over the counter, pulled out a gun and ordered a worker to hand over prescription medication.
He left when the employee refused to do so.
The suspect is described as a black or biracial male in his early 20’s to early 30’s, wearing glasses, a white baseball cap with the “Lacoste” crocodile logo, and a black hoodie also with the “Lacoste” logo.
Anyone with information, please contact the St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).