Police Search for Suspect in Attempted Pharmacy Robbery

Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:47 PM
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOX) – Police are asking for help in tracking down a man who attempted to steal prescription drugs from a pharmacy at gunpoint.

St. Louis police say it happened late Monday morning at the St. Louis Hills pharmacy in the 4300 block of Chippewa, when a man jumped over the counter, pulled out a gun and ordered a worker to hand over prescription medication.

2 28 17 st louis hills pharmacy robbery 1 Police Search for Suspect in Attempted Pharmacy Robbery

(Courtesy of SLMPD)

He left when the employee refused to do so.

The suspect is described as a black or biracial male in his early 20’s to early 30’s, wearing glasses, a white baseball cap with the “Lacoste” crocodile logo, and a black hoodie also with the “Lacoste” logo.

Anyone with information, please contact the St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

