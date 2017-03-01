Stray Rescue Headed to Louisiana to Rescue 40 Dogs Set to be Euthanized

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local animal shelter is traveling to Louisiana to rescue 40 dogs that were misplaced during severe weather and dog fighting rings.

Stray Rescue Founder Randy Grim says more than 30,000 people evacuated their homes but left their pets to die.

“I believe every dog deserves a second chance, it doesn’t matter what state you’re in,” Grim says. “These guys defiantly deserve it becuase are going to be all destroyed.”

Ways to help: Foster-Foster-Foster! Can't foster? Donate, Bring Crates, slip leads, large collars, & food dishes. https://t.co/7cgHOkShtZ pic.twitter.com/OIFZTJ6UNd — Stray Rescue (@StrayRescue) February 26, 2017

He says some of the dogs at St. Landry Parish are injured, sick and pregnant, and he plans to help heal them in St. Louis. Stray Rescue was also first responder to Hurricane Katrina and Gustav when they hit Louisiana in 2005 and 2008 respectively. The organization says it has rescued more than 150 dogs in the state, and brought them back to St. Louis.

Stray Rescue packed up an RV at 7 a.m., Wednesday morning, with no set date to return to St. Louis. The rescuers plan to save as many of the 40 dogs as they can.

Grim says anyone who wants to help can foster a dog. They can also adopt or even donate money.

Go to strayrescue.org for more information.

