Governor Greitens Announces New Jobs with Smith and Wesson

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced via Facebook that Smith and Wesson is investing in a 500,000 square foot facility in the Columbia area – bringing 325 jobs.

“Earlier this month, I sat down with James Debney, the CEO of American Outdoor Brands, in our office and told him about our vision for a state with more jobs and bigger paychecks. They are committed to growing with our state and creating jobs for the people of Missouri. Our top priority is bringing more opportunities to the people of Missouri and growing our economy. We’re fighting for more jobs every day, and we’re grateful for strong leaders in the private sector who recognize the strength and potential of Missouri’s workforce. We are thrilled to announce more investment and hundreds of jobs from a great company in Missouri,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.

Missouri went against other states for the $55 million expansion, but the American Outdoor Brands Corporation decided to go with the “Show Me State” because of the central location, leadership, and highly-skilled workforce.

They plan to break ground on the expansion in the next few months.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook