Illinois Beats Missouri in Annual State Rankings

March 2, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Ilinois, Missouri, state rankings, US News and World Report

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual state rankings by US News and World Report is just out, and once again this year, Illinois scores a bit higher than Missouri:

That’s based on a number of different metrics, including health care, education, crime and corrections and infrastructure.

Illinois finished number 29. One of its highest scores was for pre-school enrollment, the fourth highest rate in the nation.
Missouri comes in at number 37, but finished first nationally for highest percentage of child wellness visits.

Massachusetts finished first overall, Louisiana last.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia