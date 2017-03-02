Illinois Beats Missouri in Annual State Rankings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual state rankings by US News and World Report is just out, and once again this year, Illinois scores a bit higher than Missouri:
That’s based on a number of different metrics, including health care, education, crime and corrections and infrastructure.
Illinois finished number 29. One of its highest scores was for pre-school enrollment, the fourth highest rate in the nation.
Missouri comes in at number 37, but finished first nationally for highest percentage of child wellness visits.
Massachusetts finished first overall, Louisiana last.