Interest Groups Hope New Mayor will Support the Environment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The primary is set for tomorrow in the race for St. Louis Mayor, and the Missouri Coalition for the Environment hopes the next mayor takes the lead on several environmental issues.

Whoever the next mayor is, and the Coalition is not endorsing anyone, Executive Director Heather Navarro hopes there’s not another attempt to sell St. Louis city water rights.

“There’s not public accountability when we put private corporations in charge of our natural resources, and that’s what we have to look our for, because we’re seeing more and more of the influence of private money over public resources, and that’s what happened in Flint, Michigan,” she says.

Navarro also hopes the next mayor doesn’t lobby for corporate interests over the environment, as Mayor Slay did when he made robo calls in support of the Right to Farm legislation.

“Mayor Slay weighed in supporting the Right to Farm amendment which amended our constitution to essentially pave the way for factory farms to pollute our water ways, and that water all eventually flows to St. Louis,” she says.

The biggest environmental issue in the region according to the Coalition is the burning Bridgeton landfill and the nearby nuclear waste at the West Lake landfill. Navarro says the next mayor needs to show some regional leadership.

“We would encourage the next mayor to support the Army Corps of Engineers taking over the West Lake landfill site so that it would be under a federal program that’s designated to clean up this sort of waste. Right now it’s an EPA Superfund site, and it has been mismanaged in that program and that program is not equipped to take care of radioactive waste for the long haul,” she says.

