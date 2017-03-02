Loop Trolley Unveils First Renovated Car

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Joe Edwards of the Delmar Loop says construction for the trolley is nearly complete. Edwards says they will reveal the first of three trolley cars later this morning at the new Loop Trolley Headquarters.

“It is beautiful, the people in Ida Grove, Iowa have done a marvelous job, and I can’t wait to show it to everybody,” he says.

Edwards says the trolley cars will run every twenty minutes, and will operate much like the Metro. You can pay for a ride pass that lasts for a single ride or all day. The trolley will run from the Loop to Forest Park and back. Edwards also says the trolley could have a positive impact on traffic.

“Hopefully a lot of people will take Metrolink and transfer to the Loop Trolley, so they wont have to park. One thing they wont have to do, they wont have to go round and round in circles in their car looking for a close parking space,” he says.

Edwards says they plan to test out the trolley cars within the next month.

“It’s really going to be a great thing, I think for St. Louis’ reputation around the country; might even bring an extra convention or two to St. Louis,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook