McCaskill: Did She Meet with Russian Ambassador or Not?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Republicans are shouting that U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill “has been caught in a lie.”
It has to do with the Jeff Sessions-Russia controversy.
McCaskill was quick to tweet Thursday morning that she’s never met with the Russian ambassador.
But four years ago, in January 2013, she tweeted “off to meeting w/ Russian ambassador.”
McCaskill says it was about adoptions and there were several other senators there, too.
And in August 2015, she tweeted about phone calls with the British, Russian and German Ambassadors in regard to the Iran deal.
The senator tried to walk that back.
“I was thinking of a one-on-one meeting like he had,” McCaskill says. “I was in a group of senators talking about international adoption. It wasn’t anything about armed services, it wasn’t one-on-one.”
She also says the word “from” should have been in tweet, but she didn’t have room with the 140 characters a tweet allows.
Her Missouri colleague, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, says of the Sessions controversy, “I take him at his word.”