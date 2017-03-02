St. Louis County Detectives Unhurt After Being Targeted

Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: detectives, jennings, Shawn McGuire, shooting, St. Louis, St. Louis County Police, West Florissant Avenue

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police are searching for two suspects who opened fire on detectives, missing both of them.

Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says detectives on Thursday were on West Florissant Avenue near Jennings investigating a vehicle used in a crime when two people shot at them from about 100 yards away. The suspects ran from the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia