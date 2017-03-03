Cards Win In Ten

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Stephen Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-inning loss by a Washington Nationals split squad Friday to the St. Louis Cardinals, his first appearance of spring training.

“I’m not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics,” Strasburg said. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup’s just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better.”

Strasburg came up with the idea after watching Texas’ Yu Darvish and Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco. He approached pitching coach Mike Maddux about it at the start of spring training.

NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Trea Turner had two hits, including an RBI single. Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed three hits in three scoreless innings.

