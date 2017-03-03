Disaster Relief Groups Coming to Perryville Saturday

March 3, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Catholic Charities, diaster relief, Perryville, Tornado

PERRYVILLE, MO (KMOX) – Disaster relief and social service agencies are coming together Saturday in Perryville, Missouri to offer tornado survivors a one-stop-event to get their lives back on track.

For many the loss of property and starting over is overwhelming, and Organizer Colleen Smyth with Catholic Charities says tornado victims will get help and comfort..

“We’ll have some tissues there, and I think mental health will most likely be there. Our case managers, they have just an abundant amount of information and experience for them working with people who have survived disasters,” she says.

Practical help will include debris removal, insurance advice, help with housing and transportation. The event is taking place Satruday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia