Exception for Corned Beef on St. Patrick’s Day for Two Local Churches

March 3, 2017 7:58 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- Catholics who go to the Hibernians Corned Beef Dinner at St. James the Greater or the St. Patrick’s Day lunch at the St. Ferdinand Shriine in Florissant – will be allowed to eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day.

Both of those organizations have requested and been granted dispensation by Archibishop Carlson – who is urging those who attend those events to refrain from eating meat on another day that week.

All other local Catholics are instructed to refrain from eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which is on a Friday in Lent.

