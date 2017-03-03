Group Offers Reward for Arrest of Cemetery Vandal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – University City police are hoping those responsible for toppling headstones at the “Chesed Shel Emeth” Jewish cemetery have done some bragging about it.
Police Captain Fredrick Lemons says they have no viable leads, after checking on several tips since the vandalism occurred. Lemons says they’ve also gone “frame-by-frame” through 70 of 100 hours of video, but are not close to making an arrest.
“They’ve said something to someone. Social media pages, Facebook pages, Twitter pages, SnapChat pages – all of those things,” Lemons says. “Talk to your kids about it. Maybe your kids know someone who may have done this.
Lemons says tips from the public are still welcome.
The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the cemetery vandal.