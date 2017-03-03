Saint Louis University to Layoff 120 Employees

March 3, 2017 8:05 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Around 120 Saint Louis University (SLU) employees will be laid off next week.

President Fred Pestello sent a letter to faculty and students detailing the staff reductions. Also, an additional 130 positions currently vacant won’t be filled.

Pestello says in the letter the reductions are part of a redesign initiative launched last year meant to “reduce bureaucracy and increase effectiveness as an organization.”

Affected employees will be notified next Tuesday. They’ll receive an enhanced severance package, which could include tuition for their children and 8 to 45 weeks of salary depending on years of service.

