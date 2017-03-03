St. Louis Prepares for Mayoral Primary

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the wake of absentee voter fraud allegations in the city last summer, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is taking steps to prevent criminal activity at the polls during Tuesday’s mayoral primary.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner says two attorneys from her staff will be answering a hotline number all day long Tuesday, ready to investigate anything fishy voters might see.

“If they see any criminal activity in terms of anyone altering ballots, impeding someones right to vote in any way as well as unregistered voters voting in an area that they’re not supposed to vote, we’d love to get that information and we will do an investigation,” she says.

The U.S. attorney is still investigating problems with the absentee voting process in the August 2016 primary. Those problems led to a court-ordered special election that resulted in the defeat of longtime state representative Penny Hubbard. soc

As the election approaches, St. Louis Alderwoman Lyda Krewson is sailing into next week’s primary with a comfortable lead among Democratic mayoral hopefuls.

Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn says it would take something extraordinary to pull the rug out from under her at this point.

“The only way this changes is if its a Bruce Frank style late maneuver where a lot of people that don’t normally vote do vote,” he says.

The numbers collected by Remington Research for the Times show that Krewson has actually strengthened her lead in the final poll, rising from thirty-three to thirty-five percent.

Lewis Reed, Antonio French and Tishaura Jones are at sixteen, fifteen and thirteen percent respectively.

