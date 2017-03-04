Three Saturday Shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are working three new shooting cases – all happening Saturday.
The first was on the south side of town, just after 4:30 am. Two persons are said to be in stable condition after being shot near Grand and Bates.
The second incident happened during the noon hour in the 4800 block of Hammett. A teen male was shot in his lower back and is in stable condition.
Later in the noon hour, and also in north St. Louis, a man in his 70’s was shot in the leg at Terry and Norwood. Police say he was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital.
No word on any suspects.