Mizzou Coach Kim Anderson to Step Down After Season

March 5, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Coach Kim Anderson. Athletic Director Jim Sterk, Mizzou basketball, University of Missouri

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The University of Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson will be leaving after this season.

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk, in a press release this (Sunday) afternoon, says he has asked the third year coach to step down.

Sterk says “This decision has been very difficult for me personally because of the tremendous respect I have for Kim.” He added, “Kim will always be a Tiger, and all of us are grateful for his contributions to our University as a student-sthlete, assistant coach, and head coach.”

Anderson has a record of 26-67 as head coach at Mizzou, although his career college coaching record is 300-162.

Sterk say a national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the very best person for the job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia