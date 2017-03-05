Mizzou Coach Kim Anderson to Step Down After Season

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The University of Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson will be leaving after this season.
Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk, in a press release this (Sunday) afternoon, says he has asked the third year coach to step down.
Sterk says “This decision has been very difficult for me personally because of the tremendous respect I have for Kim.” He added, “Kim will always be a Tiger, and all of us are grateful for his contributions to our University as a student-sthlete, assistant coach, and head coach.”
Anderson has a record of 26-67 as head coach at Mizzou, although his career college coaching record is 300-162.
Sterk say a national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the very best person for the job.