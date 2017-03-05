TIAM Sunday March 5th

On this Spring-like Sunday we found out about a project that’s helping youngsters in Ferguson build a better community, got Harry’s preview of a big week on stage in St. Louis and celebrated the birthday of a recently retired, longtime St. Louis Blue.
Pamela Dunn is the founder of The Peaceful Project, which encourages fourth grade students to find their life’s purpose. To find out how it works, click here. To check out the website is here.
It’s a big week for theater in St. Louis. Harry Hamm previews it and checks the surprising box office here.
The birthdays we celebrated today include “The Hammer”, a member of Dire Straits and “Jacks”. The list is here.
