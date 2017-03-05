Trump Supporters Rally in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Dozens traveled from around Missouri to Jefferson City on Saturday to take part in a “March 4 Trump” rally outside the state capitol building.
It was similar to other rallies held at state capitols around the nation.
The leader of the “Truly Trump Team” from St. Charles County, Brenda Webb, says the event may have helped define Trump supporters, “The other side thinks we don’t care about them or about certain groups of people. That’s not true. That’s not really the basis of where we’re coming from.”
Webb says Donald Trump’s tweet suspecting President Obama of bugging his office during the campaign created a buzz at the rally, “President Trump, when he says ‘drain the swamp’ the people who voted for him are totally in sync with him. This kind of stuff has just got to stop.”
Webb estimates the Jefferson City crowd was several hundred people, with just a few protestors.