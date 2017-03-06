Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Twins | HELP

Man Accused in Woman’s Death During St. Louis Drag Race

Associated Press March 6, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: armed criminal action, Drag racing, hit and run, involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene, Tre'Vion Cunningham

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 21-year-old St. Louis man who authorities say was drag-racing when he hit and killed a woman and fled the scene is jailed on $400,000 cash bond after being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis prosecutors also charged Tre’Vion Cunningham with armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police allege Cunningham was drag racing Friday morning when he hit and killed the victim, who was identified in court records only by the initials “J.D.” Investigators say Cunningham later sped away, abandoned his car and reported it stolen.

Online court records don’t show whether Cunningham has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia