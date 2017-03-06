KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Rauner Goes to Court Over Comptroller Paycheck Handling

Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:15 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration has filed a lawsuit over the way Illinois’ comptroller is handling employee pay.

The lawsuit filed Monday in St. Clair County Circuit Court says Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza is violating a 2015 court order.

The lawsuit contends the paychecks of 587 Central Management Services employees could be disrupted if the matter is not resolved by Wednesday.

A two-year budget stalemate between Rauner and legislative Democrats has not affected employee pay because the July 2015 order says workers have a contract to be paid even if there’s no money appropriated in a budget.

Mendoza’s office told Rauner’s that pay for CMS workers should come from a maintenance account that has money in it. Rauner says that money is needed for vehicle repair.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

