Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week; a good time to brush up on your plan for a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flooding. Tuesday focuses on tornadoes, Wednesday is flash flood safety day, but the week starts with preparedness day.

Cindy Erickson, president and CEO of the American Red Cross St. Louis area chapter, says the key to severe weather safety is to be prepared, and she and her family had the opportunity to test their plan last week.

“I know when we had the tornado watch the other night we were ready to go downstairs to the basement and just ready for the sirens to go off because the winds were just so bad. It really is about being prepared,” she says.

She says also important is communicating your plan, like where in the home to go when the sirens sound, to people like babysitters. Other recommendations include knowing how you’ll receive weather warnings to begin with, and how you’ll communicate your plan to the people you’re responsible for.

The National Weather Service says other ways to get prepared are knowing first aid and CPR and having emergency supplies.

