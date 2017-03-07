Nearby Shooting Prompts Lockdown at Ranken Tech. College

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ranken Technical College went on lockdown this afternoon after police say a man was shot in the chest while riding his motorcycle in the 4400 block of Page Avenue.
The 19-year-old is being transported to a hospital and is conscious and breathing, according to St. Louis police.
“The incident did not occur on the campus of Ranken,” police say. The technical college is located at 4431 Finney Ave.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.