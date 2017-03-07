‘Stop Heroin’ Bracelets Give Powerful Reminders

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the scourge of Heroin hit the family of a metro east woman, she decided to do something to keep other families from facing the same crisis . Now, thousands of people on the east-side and throughout North America are wearing her effort.

They’re bracelets that read “Stop Heroin”, “Say No 2 Drugs” and “Don’t Use Heroin…DUH”. Candy Liley says she realized how effective the bracelets could be, when her daughter wore one to work.

“That night she had seven employees talk to her about how they had it in their family. These bracelets open the door for discussion,” she says.

Liley says she also hopes a bracelet could remind a kid, or a recovering addict, that they don’t want to use.

“Kids at the schools, if they’re at a party, and somebody says ‘hey try this’, and they’re going to look at their wrist and be like ‘that’s bad, I don’t want to do that’. Or the recovering addict, they’re having a bad day, they’re thinking about using, they can look at their bracelet and be like ‘oh yea, I don’t want to do that again,” she says.

Liley has turned her effort into Candy’s Stop Heroin Foundation, which is on Facebook. She is waiting for state approval for tax exempt status to take it to the next level.

She’s already given out over ten thousand bracelets in the US and Canada, and has twenty thousand on hand.

