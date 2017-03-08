New Auxiliary Bishop Plans to Focus on Community

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The newly appointed Auxiliary Bishop for the St. Louis Archdiocese says he wants to be out among the people in his new role.

Bishop Elect Mark Rivituso will be ordained a bishop May 3, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell. Bishop Elect Mark Rivituso says he was shocked to hear the news.

“I was a little taken aback, it’s a little overwhelming, but as I mentioned to the Papal Nuncio when he called me up, Arch Bishop Pierre, I just have to trust in God and God will give me what I need to be able to accomplish this task for the church,’ he said.

The 55-year-old St. Louis native says he wants to be the type of bishop that brings people together, helping heal divisions wherever they may be.

“To bring people together, and try to better our communities and bring them all together. If there’s divisions to make sure we’re doing all that we can to bring healing and reconciliation and a greater love to people’s lives.”

