Fed. Judge Considers Request to Release Juan Thompson on Bond

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis man accused of making threats against Jewish centers across the country was back in a federal courtroom, hoping to get released on bond.
An attorney for Juan Thompson is asking a federal judge to let him live at his mother’s house in north St. Louis, with electronic monitoring and a curfew, while he faces a charge of cyberstalking a former girlfriend.
The 31-year-old Thompson is accused of creating fake email accounts to make it look as though his ex-girlfriend in New York was making bomb threats against eight Jewish sites.
A federal prosecutor is telling the judge if he gets out, Thompson could get back on the internet and make more threats.
The judge is still mulling over what to do ahead of another hearing next Wednesday.