Krewson Wins Dem. Mayoral Primary, Andrew Jones for Rep.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Final unoffical results are in for the Mayoral Primary in St Louis.

Lyda Krewson fought off a challenge from Tishaura Jones and wins by just 888 votes. Krewson is Saint Louis’ first democratic female nominee. Krewson said she was humbled to have won the Democratic nomination in a very crowded field of strong candidates who she respects and hopes to join forces with when the campaign is over.

“I ran a very positive campaign intentionally. It’s easy to go negative on people, that’s the easy route. The hard route is to stay positive and win,” she says.

Krewson ends up garnering 32% of the votes to 30% for Jones. Lewis Reed was next with 18%. Antonio French ended with 16% of the votes.

On the Republican side, Andrew Jones was the runaway winner with 62% of the votes.

UMSL Political Science Chair Dave Robertson says for the winner to have only a plurality and not a majority presents a challenge for bringing the city together.

“When a candidate gets fewer than fifty percent of the votes, that candidate has to do some work, and his or her party has to do some work to unite people. So the question is going to be ‘will other candidates who were defeated rally around that mayoral candidate?” he says.

In the Democratic Comptroller Election, Darlene Green wins easily with 79% of the votes.

Proposition S passes with 60%.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook