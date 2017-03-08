Local Muslim Leaders React to Revised Travel Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Trump’s revised travel ban is drawing mixed reaction from local Muslim leaders.

Faizan Syed with the Missouri Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says he’s pleased the latest ban excludes Green Card holders and people already holding visas before March 16. He also likes the waivers for business travelers or people visiting sick relatives in the U.S.

“Personally I think it’s a great time to be a Muslim in America, because you can stand up for the values that this country holds and be part of that movement to really, as it says, create a more perfect union,” he says.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. However, Syed says the revised travel ban is better than the first one, but still goes too far in casting a shadow over people from Muslim countries.

“This latest version of the travel ban is just like the first ban, only it creates more exceptions for green card holders and visa holders. But the intent and the purpose of this is still to accomplish one of the promises that Trump made, which is to do a total and complete shut down of Muslims entering into the United States,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook