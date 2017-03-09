‘Cabaret’ at The Fox a Decadent, Sassy, Sexy and Dramatic Delight

The company of “Cabaret” that’s now on stage at The Fox through March 19, is actually a revival of a revision from 1998. Both are produced by the Roundabout Theater. The highly successful revival on Broadway ran for 2,377 performances. It was a very raw, doleful version of the original show from 1966. Time, and this new vision by directors Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall, have made this latter day envisioning a singular success, capturing for the first time what may be the very soul of “Cabaret” in its most barefaced form.

I was very impressed by the on-stage, costumed orchestra. They open Act II with a number that’s almost a show-stopper.

Leigh Ann Larkin appears in the role of Sally Bowles.

Jon Peterson captures the evening in a magnificent and very layered performance as the Emcee of the infamous Kit Kat Club in Berlin.

Mary Gordon Murray as Frau Schneider is remarkable and has the signing voice of an angel. The story of her and her doomed love relationship with Herr Schultz is a heart-breaker.

The most important aspect of this production of “Cabaret,” the concepts of intolerance and so-called racial purity, is powerfully told and will leave you breathless at the final curtain. Don’t misunderstand. This “Cabaret” can still be very much a sexy, sassy bare-skinned exhibition of living for a today when there might not be a tomorrow.

And it makes this show’s eventual point even more powerful.

I don’t care how many times you may have seen “Cabaret.” This company at The Fox is, perhaps, like really seeing it for the first time.