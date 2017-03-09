Findings Show Epilepsy Tied to Religeon

March 9, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Dr. Daniel Cohen, Epilepsy, Mizzou, Religion, University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO (KMOX) – University of Missouri researchers find a neurological link between religious experiences and epilepsy.

Dr. Daniel Cohen’s team at Mizzou found a neurological relationship exists between some people with epilepsy and religiosity, or a disposition for spiritual experience and religious activity.

“This has been found sort of historically, anecdotally and clinically that persons with epilepsy often have heightened religiosity, heightened tendency towards interest in religious issues and religious concerns,” he says.

This finding sheds light on the connection between religion and neuro-psychological processes within the human brain.

