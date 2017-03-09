Organization Re-brand Encourages Women Entrepreneurs to be Brazen

March 9, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Brazen, Prosper, women entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An organization created to help women entrepreneurs advance their businesses changes its name from Prosper to Brazen.

A recent survey by American Express Open for Business campaign shows that St. Louis ranks 44th out of the top 50 metropolitan areas in the state for women owned businesses.

Founder and CEO Jennifer Ehlen says the re-branding of the was done to encourage women to be bold and start businesses.

“The literal definition of the word brazen is ‘bold and without apology’, and we are really excited to help women entrepreneurs be bolder in their businesses and apologize less for how we want to to run them,” she says.

Ehlen says although women created five times the number of businesses, they are still less likely to get capital than their male counterparts.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia