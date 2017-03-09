Organization Re-brand Encourages Women Entrepreneurs to be Brazen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An organization created to help women entrepreneurs advance their businesses changes its name from Prosper to Brazen.
A recent survey by American Express Open for Business campaign shows that St. Louis ranks 44th out of the top 50 metropolitan areas in the state for women owned businesses.
Founder and CEO Jennifer Ehlen says the re-branding of the was done to encourage women to be bold and start businesses.
“The literal definition of the word brazen is ‘bold and without apology’, and we are really excited to help women entrepreneurs be bolder in their businesses and apologize less for how we want to to run them,” she says.
Ehlen says although women created five times the number of businesses, they are still less likely to get capital than their male counterparts.