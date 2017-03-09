Popular Bluff Police Receive Donations for K9s

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KMOX) – PetArmor, a flea and tick brand of Perrigo Animal Health, is helping to protect Poplar Bluff Police Department’s K-9 companions by donating twenty-five bullet- and stab-protective vests.

In most cases, law enforcement agencies do not have the budget to purchase K-9 protective vests as they cost over $1000 each. As a result, police dogs are left unprotected while fighting crime.

In partnership with Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization that provides bullet- and stab-protective vests to police departments nationwide, since 2013, Perrigo Animal Health has donated more than seventy-five police dog vests to date.

For the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the donation is benefiting two teams; Officer Duckett and K9 Kane, a Belgian Malinois trained in Narcotic Detection and Tracking, and the ​Lieutenant​ and K9 ​Loco, a German Shepherd imported from the Netherlands trained to passively alert his handlers to the presence of numerous types of explosives. Loco was originally trained to deploy to Afghanistan with the Military but due to a withdrawal of U.S. Troops, his mission was cancelled. He was given to the department by a Government Contractor. He’s assigned to the SEMO Bomb Squad and attends training ​a​t the Riverview Training Academy in Cape Girardeau.

