St. Louis Police Begin Narcan Training

March 9, 2017 6:56 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Twenty-five St. Louis police officers have been trained on how to use Narcan to reverse the affects of a heroin overdose.

The MO-Hope Project is a partnership between the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Institute for Mental Health – University of Missouri St. Louis, and the national council on alcohol and drug abuse.

MO-Hope Project Manager Brandon Costerison says each officer has received three hours of training on how to diagnose and administer the nasal spray.

“They could carry between one to two doses, that’s going to be up to department protocol, but we will be providing as much as they need,” he says.

Each dose costs $37.50. An additional seventy-five officers are set to be training. He says they can begin to administer the doses now, it’s up to the department to green light it. The project is being funded through a federal grant.

