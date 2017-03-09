Your Smoke Detector may be Out of Date

St. Louis, Mo. (KMOX) – Don’t be so sure your smoke detectors are ready if your home catches on fire.
They may be too old. “Even if you’re testing it every month and you’re doing all the right stuff. Your batteries may work but the sensor in your smoke alarm isn’t as effective, ” explains Nicole Hawkins, Preparedness Director, Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. Hawkins says smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years.
Members of the St. Louis City Fire Department are standing by this weekend to install alarms for families who need them.
The Red Cross hopes to install 6,000 smoke detectors across the region this year.
You can call (314) 516-2797 for an appointment.